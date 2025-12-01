Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Telefonica to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,638,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 17.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 265,090 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,068,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 394.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 735,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

