Argus Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $125.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Argus from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

