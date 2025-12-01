Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLLN. William Blair initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

BLLN stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. Billiontoone has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.

