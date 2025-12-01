Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLLN. William Blair initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLLN
Billiontoone Price Performance
Billiontoone Company Profile
BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Billiontoone
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bath & Body Works Hits Multi-Year Lows: Bargain or Trap?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Billiontoone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billiontoone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.