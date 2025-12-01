Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 151,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,957,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

