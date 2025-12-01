Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys 4,181 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after acquiring an additional 980,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 796,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,260. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,031.26. This represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRIM. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $126.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.45. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

