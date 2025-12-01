Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.5385.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,932,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $597,888,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after buying an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $250,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Analysts expect that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.