Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.5385.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,932,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $597,888,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after buying an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eleva Capital SAS bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $250,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Analysts expect that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

