Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,916 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.24 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

