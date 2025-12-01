940 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Purchased by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $268.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.16.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.07.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

