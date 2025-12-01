NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

NRG opened at $168.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

