VestGen Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.