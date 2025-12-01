Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Moody’s makes up about 0.7% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $490.85 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.77 and a 200-day moving average of $492.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.