Spyglass Capital Management LLC Has $59.07 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Spyglass Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 3.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $59,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $240.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

