Virtus Advisers LLC Acquires 138 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Virtus Advisers LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after buying an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,661,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

MCK stock opened at $879.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $807.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $895.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.