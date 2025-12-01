West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $356,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $499.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

