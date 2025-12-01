River Road Asset Management LLC Has $50.89 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $50,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,737,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $318.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.70 and a 200-day moving average of $362.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

