West Family Investments Inc. Invests $340,000 in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $303.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $8,426,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

