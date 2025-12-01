West Family Investments Inc. Invests $222,000 in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 527.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 266,341 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 176.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 153,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,011,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Grupo Cibest stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

