Third Avenue Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.1% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 787.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $232,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 79.3% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 282,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $157.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

