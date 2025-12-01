8,453,101 Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,453,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its stake in DraftKings by 926.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,889 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 121.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,361,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities raised DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 8,421 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $246,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,917.70. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. This trade represents a 11.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,529 shares of company stock worth $8,601,273 in the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

