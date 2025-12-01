Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded by Jones Trading to Buy Rating

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.99. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. On average, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spyre Therapeutics

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,382.44. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,640,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 126,834 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.