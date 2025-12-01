West Family Investments Inc. Invests $287,000 in argenex SE $ARGX

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in argenex by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in argenex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenex by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in argenex during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenex stock opened at $911.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.13.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 target price on argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.78.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

