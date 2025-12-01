West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after buying an additional 205,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,420,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $212.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.