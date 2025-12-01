Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,972 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.