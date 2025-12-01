Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 408.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Symbotic by 150.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $84.08 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.50, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,467.21. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

