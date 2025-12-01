Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

