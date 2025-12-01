Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Toast has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $51,248.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 71,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,408.96. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the sale, the president owned 900,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,995,382.56. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,764,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,339,000 after purchasing an additional 352,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,000,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

