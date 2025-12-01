Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.