Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Chardan Capital upgraded Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Prothena in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Prothena Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

