Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 102.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evommune in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

EVMN stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Evommune has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

