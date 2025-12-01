TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 2.1% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $601.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $607.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.22.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total value of $2,518,971.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 191,161 shares in the company, valued at $98,593,197.36. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,976,630. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

