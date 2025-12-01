Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SU opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

