TradeLink Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

TradeLink Capital LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Haemonetics comprises 3.1% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 625,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,744,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $81.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

