Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $10.74 Million Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $198,583,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 901,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 240,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

