New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.23 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $38,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 334.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $265.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

