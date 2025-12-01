New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 446,106 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 747.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

