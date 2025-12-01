XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 39.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $762,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $1,727,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437.28. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,588,715.12. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,452 shares of company stock valued at $21,421,632 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $191.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $347.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

