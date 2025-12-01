XTX Topco Ltd Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after acquiring an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.9%

ALSN opened at $88.65 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.24%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.