Shelton Capital Management Has $15.25 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.