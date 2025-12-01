Shelton Capital Management Acquires 525 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $417.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

