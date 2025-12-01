Shelton Capital Management Acquires 28,968 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus raised shares of Monster Beverage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

