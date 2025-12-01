Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 194,952 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,952 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $82,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $251,624.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,088.48. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 2.7%

Roblox stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

