Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,108 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 119,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

