Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $283.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

