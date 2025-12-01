Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 343,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 960,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after buying an additional 501,918 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 712,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

