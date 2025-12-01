Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.