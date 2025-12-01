Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 5.3% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$62.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.59 and a 1 year high of C$64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.55 billion during the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

