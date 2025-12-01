New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $44,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

