VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

