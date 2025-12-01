Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 149,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

