Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,214 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.51 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.